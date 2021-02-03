Gary R. Schipper

OSWEGO — Gary Regis Schipper, 83, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Jan. 31, 2021.
Gary had been a lifetime resident of New Haven, New York. He graduated from Mexico High School in 1957 and worked in Fulton, New York at Nestle for 36 years. He was also employed with Lake Shore Trucking.
Gary was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Mexico. He belonged to the International North East Harley Davidson Dresser and Touring Association.
He and his wife, Ann, had traveled to all 50 states and several Canadian provinces. They also experienced five cruises.
Gary was the son of Vernon and Dorthy Schipper. He was predeceased by his loving daughter, TerryAnn Loveall, and his brothers, Gordon and Gene.
He is survived by, his wife of 61 years, Ann Glenister Schipper; his son, Todd (Pattie) of Georgia; daughter, Linda (Shawn) Hickman of North Carolina; son-in-law, Cecil Loveall of Granby, New York; granddaughters, Talia (Benjamin) West of Hannibal, New York, and Cassandra (Richard) Blair of North Carolina; grandsons, Troy DeCare of Fulton, Bradley Schipper of Georgia, Eric (Olivia) Schipper of North Carolina and Kevin Schipper of Georgia; great-grandsons, Caleb and Josiah Blair of North Carolina and Colton and Walter Schipper of North Carolina; great-granddaughter, Aurora Schipper of North Carolina; sister, Gay (Wayne) Beaupré of Canada; sisters-in-law, Jean Sheldon of Mexico, New York, and Gail Schipper of Arizona; along with several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 from Harter Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Washington Ave., Mexico. Spring interment will be in the New Haven Rural Cemetery.
Friends and family are invited to call from 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Gary’s memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Mexico, P.O. Box 255, Mexico, NY 13114, or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences: www.harterfuneralhome.com
