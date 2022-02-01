Gary R. Forbes, 72, of Mexico, NY, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at his home. He was born in Syracuse, NY, on March 21, 1949, son of the late Alexander T. and Phoebe Squires Forbes.
Gary attended Mexico Academy and Central Schools, graduating in 1967. He then would attend Ithaca College, studying Speech and Hearing before continuing on to Syracuse University, graduating with a Masters in Audiology.
He was the Owner and Operator of Onondaga Hearing Services in Syracuse, NY, for 45 years and had recently retired. Gary loved his work and the people he helped.
He served the town of Mexico as the Chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals and as a Town Justice for 7 years. He served on the Board of ARISE for many years as well.
Gary had many hobbies, including golf, woodcarving and fishing. He created his own golf clubs, fishing poles and lures. He competed in 28 marathons all over the East Coast of the United States, using his racing wheelchair.
He is pre-deceased by his parents, his step-mother, Alberta, and his sister, Dorothy Forbes Thorpe.
Gary is survived by his wife of 51 years, Julie Hotchkiss Forbes; his son, Jason E. (Audrey) Forbes; three wonderful grandchildren, Rachel, Isaac and Eli; two nephews, Harold III ”Buddy” and James Thorpe; his niece, Kathleen Thorpe and her son Brady; brother and sisters-in-law, James and Brenda Hotchkiss; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Charles Vaughn; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, from Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico, NY. Relatives and Friends were invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary’s memory may be made to ARISE or Vera House.
Please share memories and condolences at www.harterfuneralhome.com
