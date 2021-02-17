SCRIBA — Gary L. Peeling, 79, a resident of Scriba, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Oswego Hospital.
Gary was born in Oswego, the son of the late LaVerne and Dorothy (Armstrong) Peeling. He was a life resident of the area.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the 1960s, and served on the USS Guadalcanal. He was part of the crew that recovered the Gemini 3 space capsule, piloted by astronauts Gus Grissom and John Young, after its splashdown.
He was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed for 35 years at the Niagara Mohawk Steam Station in Oswego. He was a simulator trainer for many years, and continued to write training manuals for simulator training, even after his retirement.
Gary was very involved in coaching youth sports teams, and coached many sports over the years, including baseball, golf, bowling, basketball, and football.
He loved camping at Piseco Lake in the Adirondacks. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking.
Gary is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lorraine (Dobek) Peeling of Scriba; two daughters, Samantha (Richard) Converse of Oswego, and Shannon Peeling of Oswego; a son, Scott (Jennifer) Peeling of Baldwinsville; a sister, LaVonne (Earl) Davis of Scriba; two brothers, Thomas (Marie) Peeling of Scriba, and Harold (Barbara) Peeling of Scriba; five grandchildren, Ben Peeling, Spencer Peeling, Aidan Peeling, Madelynn Converse, and Alice Converse; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by an extended circle of people that he considered adopted family
He was predeceased by a brother, Timothy Peeling, and a sister, Nanette Puglia.
Calling hours will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and masks will be required.
Contributions in his memory can be made to Clear Path for Veterans, 1223 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango, NY 13037; or to any New York State Park at https://parks.ny.gov/natural-heritage-trust/support-state-parks.aspx.
