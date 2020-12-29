OSWEGO — Gary L. Cooper, 70, of Oswego, passed on Dec. 23, 2020.
Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Floyd E. Jr. and Margaret (Germain) Cooper.
Mr. Cooper was a forklift operator for Miller Brewing Company in Fulton.
In true Gary fashion, he came into this world and went out on the same day, leaving behind his children, Heather Austin of North Carolina, Eric (Wendy) Cooper of Washington, and Adam (Fallon) Cooper of Fulton; his brothers, Lyle Cooper of Oswego and Timothy Mercier of Palermo; and his sister, Lori (Dave) Baum of Vero Beach Florida.
In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his daughter, Amy Cooper, and his sister, Toni Mercier.
A spring burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery.
Arrangements are pending and in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
