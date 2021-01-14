PORT ORANGE, Florida — Gary “Cricket” Thompson, 63, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on Jan. 12, 2021.
He was born in North Tonawanda, New York, to the late Jack and Pauline (Talamo) Thompson on June 26, 1957. Gary grew up in Oswego, New York, and considered it his hometown.
He was a painter and a sheet metal worker by trade and worked at various nuclear plants along the east coast. He most recently moved from Madison, Indiana, to Florida.
Gary is survived by his partner, Emma Thompson; his brothers, Fred (Linda) Thompson and Tim (Tammy) Thompson; stepsister, Lori (David) Baum; and several nieces and nephews including, Fred Thompson, Billy Thompson, Michele Domingo, Jacy Thompson, Jesse Halstead, Joel Thompson, Hailey Thompson, Adam Thompson, Ashley Brandstetter, Christina Baum and Noah Baum.
He was predeceased by his brother, David “Cricket” Thompson and his nephew, Alex Baum.
There will be no calling hours and services will be private.
Commented