FULTON — Gary C. Guernsey, 69, walked into the light Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020 with his parents Clifford and Norma (Lepine) Guernsey, and his brother Darrin C. Guernsey Sr. awaiting him with open arms.
He was born in Fulton, New York, and remained a life resident. Gary retired from Griffin Environmental, Syracuse where he worked as a supervisor and welder.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was an active member in numerous hunting clubs. Gary loved to go with his family to his camp at the Tug Hill Plateau.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lisa Guernsey of Fulton; their three sons, Gary S. (Kate) Guernsey of South Carolina, Joshua (Karen French) Guernsey of Pennellville, New York, and Jeremy (Becky) Guernsey of West Monroe, New York; his sister, Debbie (Jim) Wells of Fulton; his sister-in-law, Michelle Guernsey of Fulton; six grandchildren, Jacob, Nicole, Jordan, Kristen, Kathryn and Taylor; two nephews and one niece, DJ, Kari, and Jeff; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at Ira Union Cemetery.
There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar Funeral Home, Inc.
