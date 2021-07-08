OSWEGO — Gail M. Brancato, 80, a resident of Oswego, passed away on July 6, 2021, at the Oswego Hospital.
Born in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late John and Doris (Schwald) Madison and had graduated high school in Syracuse.
She was employed with General Electric in Syracuse and along with her husband, Charles, owned and operated the C. and J. Brancato Farms for many years.
Gail was an avid Bingo player who enjoyed crocheting.
Surviving are her daughters, Lorraine (Joseph) Scharf of Oswego and Ann (Everett) Abare of Oswego; her son, Charles (Erica) Brancato of California; a sister-in- law, Beverly Madison; and 10 grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles, granddaughter, Chelsea Abare, and her brother, Robert Madison.
Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday with a service to follow the hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the CNY Ronald McDonald House, 1100 E. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13210
