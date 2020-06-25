HANNIBAL — Frederick W. Kent Jr., 75, of Hannibal, passed away at home surrounded by his family on June 22, 2020.
Born on May 14, 1945, he was the son of the late Frederick and Eunice Kent. Fred was a devoted husband and a proud and loving father and grandfather. Cars were always his passion — he collected, raced, painted, repaired, dealt, traded, sold and restored cars for most of his life.
Fred worked for 38 years as an engineer for the phone company in Fulton, and ran his own car business after his retirement.
He dedicated much of his life to the village of Hannibal and truly loved his community. He served as mayor for 10 years, was a village trustee, served on the Hannibal School Board, was a member of the Hannibal Historical Society, and served on the library board, among many other committees.
Fred loved spending time with his family, and loved his wife more than anything.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Maria; children, Frederick Kent III (Elizabeth) and Stephanie (Albert) Zimmerman; two beautiful grandchildren, Lena and Ellie; sister, Eunice (Richard) Werner; several nieces, nephews; and very good friends that he thought of as family.
Calling hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, where social distancing requirements will be observed.
Burial will be in Hannibal Village Cemetery, Hannibal.
