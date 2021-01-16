NEW HAVEN — Frederick H. “Frenchy” Barker, 83, of New Haven, passed on Jan. 12, 2021.
Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Harold and Frances (Arroway) Barker.
Mr. Barker was a veteran and served in the United States Army from 1954-1957.
He was employed by and retired from Marley’s Junkyard of Syracuse where he was the supervisor.
Frenchy was an outdoorsman. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and he loved camping.
He is survived by his brother, David Barker of Florida, and two sisters, Norma Perez and Elizabeth Velez; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Frenchy was predeceased by his brother, Norman Baker, sisters Virginia Barba, Joanne Alavardo, Mildred Slaver, Mary Perez, Leona Rivera and Isabella Guzman. He was also predeceased by his girlfriend, Jane Taylor, and is survived by her children, Ellen Knosp and David Taylor.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, with a service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. Social distancing and masks are required.
