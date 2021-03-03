OSWEGO — Francis J. “Joe” Kells, 91, of Oswego, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at St. Luke Health Services, Inc.
He was born in Oswego Aug. 31, 1929 and was the son of the late Francis “Frank” and Catherine Mildred (O’Connor) Kells of Scriba.
Joe married his beloved wife Patricia Ann Little on Nov. 26, 1955 and spent 65 years together raising four children; Diane Garcia of Oswego, Cathy (Chuck) Gurney of Florida, Joe (Gwen) Kells of Florida, Tom (Tracy) Kells of Oswego; eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Joe was predeceased by his two siblings, Catherine “Hunny” Eslinger and Donald Kells.
Joe had worked for Niagara Mohawk for 37 ½ years and retired from the Oswego Steam Station.
Joe had also retired from the United States National Guard after 27 years of service gaining Rank of SFC/E7- Sergeant First Class.
Joe and his late wife, Pat, were life members of the Oswego Elks Lodge and donated much of their time to Elk Lodge activities as well as countless hours at Bishop Cunningham High School.
Joe and his mother, Mildred, were instrumental in the building of the Sacred Heart Church in Scriba.
Joint graveside committal services for Joe and Pat will take place in the spring in St. Peter’s Cemetery. There are no services at this time.
Arrangements are by Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Commented