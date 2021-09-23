Francis J. Cutro, 83 of Oswego, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY.
He was born in Oswego, NY and was the son of the late Joseph P. and Mary Colloca Cutro.
He was predeceased by his wife Carol Hannah who died in 2001.
Mr. Cutro taught biology in the Phoenix School District until his retirement in 1996.
He was a member of the Oswego Elk’s Lodge. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed cooking, traveling, hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a great sports lover.
He is survived by three daughters, Michele (William) Griffin, Marie (Rory) Cramer, Maureen (John) Jones, four grandchildren, Chelsi, Emily, Beau Francis and Brandon, one great grandchild, sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.
Fran was predeceased by three brothers Richard Cutro, James Cutro, John Cutro and one sister Patricia Cutro.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of donations, Fran would like people to “take a friend to breakfast or lunch”.
Commented