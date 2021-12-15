Francis D. “Butler” Bellardini, age 90, resident of Pulaski since 1966, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse. Francis was born November 23, 1931, in Oswego, the son of Oreste and Assunta Martini Bellardini. He graduated from Oswego High School in 1949 and earned his degree from SUNY Oswego. Francis enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Okinawa as a Staff Sergeant. He was married to his wife of 59 years, Maureen Buckley, on August 4, 1962. Francis was employed by the Pulaski School District as the Lura Sharp Elementary principal for 26 years, retiring in 1992. He had previously been a principal in Chenango County and taught at Cato-Meridian for several years. Francis was a member of Christ Our Light Parish in Pulaski. His love of family was his top priority. He was also extremely proud of his staff for their dedication to the students.
Surviving, are his wife, Maureen B., two sons, Frank (Judy) Bellardini of Lockport and Tom (Teresa) Bellardini of Indian Trail, NC, one daughter, Mary Beth Bellardini of Fayetteville, one brother, Ernest (Mary) Bellardini of Oswego, brother in-law, Peter Flick of Ohio, five grandchildren, Eric, Mikayla, Veronica, Dominique, and Nicholas and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters; Mary, Angelina, and Helen, three brothers; Howard, Alexander and August “Tex”, three nieces and two nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at Christ Our Light Parish, 23 Niagara Street, Pulaski with a spring burial in the Pulaski Cemetery. Visitation hours will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
Donations in Francis’ memory may be made to the Francis D. Bellardini Memorial Award, PACS District Office, 2 Hinman Road, Pulaski, NY 13142.
