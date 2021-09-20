Francis “Cisco” Link Jr.

Francis E. Link Jr. 68, of Mexico, N.Y. passed away on September 14, 2021, at Oswego Health Hospital. He was born on June 1, 1953, a son of the late Francis and Dorothy Clemens Link Sr. in Rome N.Y. Upon graduation from High school, Cisco proudly enlisted in the United State Navy. After complication of his enlistment, Cisco went on to enlist in the United States Army. Cisco proudly served his country for over 20 years. On May 28, 1977, he was united in marriage to Charlotte Mullin in a ceremony which took place in Adams, N.Y. Cisco worked as a Nurse at the Syracuse VA Medical Center until his retirement. He then accepted a position with the Marcy Correctional Facility. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Bryce and Lisa Link, Hamburg, N.Y. a daughter, Brittany (Thomas Pape) Link, Mexico, N.Y.; tow brothers, David (Clover) Link, Redfield, Tim Link, Rome; a sister, Marion (Greg Gautsch) Nelson, WI; a sister-in-law, Jodi Link; seven grandchildren, Ayden, Ann Marie, Donovan, Aaliya, Taleah, Aireana and Madden.Cisco was predeceased by a sister, Merrie Archer and brother, Harold Link. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 6 PM at Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home 7751 Merrick Road, Rome N.Y. 13440. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 2-6 PM prior to the service.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Greco Family Farm to become Enwright Family Farm
- Hemorrhagic deer disease found in Oswego County
- Donald F. Swan
- Tanya E. Clemons
- Jeffrey A. Lytle
- Trio arrested after altercation at OHS football game
- Fulton DRI projects moving forward
- Patterson throws 3 touchdowns, but Fulton falls to ESM
- Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame inducts 3 new members, honors
- Donald J. Wallace
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented