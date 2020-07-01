OSWEGO — Francis A. “Jack” Zeller, 75, a resident of the Oswego area passed away on June 26, 2020 at the Oswego Hospital.
Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Francis and Ruth (Turner) Zeller Sr. He was a graduate of the Oswego High School and the Cayuga Community College.
He retired from the Oswego Police Department in 1991 after 20 years of service. Jack was then a school bus driver for 27 years and a school bus aide for two years.
Mr. Zeller was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Air Force.
Jack was a longtime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and the Trinity Methodist Choir. He was a performer with the Barbershop Chorus for many years and enjoyed playing chess with Billy Ruggio.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, the former Marjorie Nelson; a son, Francis Zeller III of Scriba; two daughters, Carolyn Zeller of Scriba and Lisa Salmonsen of Scriba; a sister, Janice Chavoustie of Syracuse; and a granddaughter, Caylyn Salmonsen of Scriba.
He was predeceased by three sisters, Donna Zeller, Patricia Piersall and Carol Cuyler.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Trinity United Methodist Church with a celebration of life to follow.
The celebration of life will be shown on Zoom, Meeting ID: 896 1333 1793, Password: 087947
Find your local phone number for Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbez5EZ8KC
In accordance with NYS Health Department regulations, face coverings, hand sanitizing, and social distancing will be required. You will be invited in as others are exiting the calling hours.
Please call the church at 315-343-1715 to reserve a seat for the service. The service will have a limited amount of seats.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 E. Utica St., Oswego N.Y. 13126.
Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.
