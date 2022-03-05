Phran(Frances Mary) Read sang and danced her way into heaven on Jan. 8, 2022, after a short illness. She was predeceased by her parents, David and Teresa Conlin, and her sister, Martha.
Phran is survived by her son Devon (Amy) and her siblings Mary (Dan), David, Maggie, and Patricia, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Phran loved her family, her friends and her students. Phran was a talented artist. She made jewelry and purses and delighted in giving them to those she loved.
A celebration of Phran’s life will be held this summer.
If desired, contributions can be made in Phran’s name to Francis House, 108 Michael’s Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13208. Leave condolences at mathewsonforani.com
