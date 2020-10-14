OSWEGO — Frances M. Schrader, 91, of Oswego, died Sunday morning in the Oswego Hospital.
She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Robert and Anna Smith Kiernan.
Mrs. Schrader was the widow of the late Francis C. Schrader who died July 8, 1999.
She was a former Communicant of St. John’s Church and St. Mary’s Church.
In addition to her daughter Patricia, she is survived by her son, Charles C. (Heather) Schrader of Rochester; one sister, Shirley (Jack) Conley of Oswego; two grandchildren, Alyssa Auer and her husband Patrick Mitchell and Michaela (Joseph) Tambe; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one sister, Elsie Foley.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
There are no calling hours.
Contributions may be made to the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation at www.garrettdunsmoormemorialfoundation.com.
