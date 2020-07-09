Frances L. Bellardine

Frances Louise Bellardine, 82, of Winder, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
She was a devout Catholic and a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary, Catholic Church in High Point, North Carolina. Frances was a native of Jeanette, Pennsylvania, and a graduate of Summerset High School and most recently a resident of Trinity, North Carolina.
She was a veteran and served her country in The Women’s Army Corps (where she met her husband (August Sr.), later retiring from Sears as a call manager after 25 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Blanche Brubaker Brougher; her husband of 57 years, August J. Bellardine Sr. “Tex”; two daughters, Paula Ann Bellardine-Hunter and Marianne Bellardine and three brothers, Luther, John and Ronald Brougher.
Frances is survived by two sons, August J. Bellardine Jr. (Faye) of Winder and Michael Bellardine (Carmela) of Trinity; a brother, Terry “Tip” Brougher (Diane) of Irwin, Pennsylvania; a sister, Linda Draghi (Ed McLaughlin) of New Stanton, Pennsylvania; two sisters-in-law, Arlene Brougher of Darragh, Pennsylvania, and Anna Brougher of Romulus, Michigan; three grandchildren, August “Joey” Bellardine III (Stephenie), Heather Bellardine and Carla Bellardine; and three great-grandchildren, Madison Bellardine, Ashlyn Bellardine and Leah Bellardine. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, loving relatives and friends.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at The Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 2912 state Route 48, Minetto, New York. The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Frances Bellardine to The Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church School Fund, 4145 Johnson St., High Point, NC 27265.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, GA was trusted with her arrangements.
