OSWEGO — Frances J. Lysak, 98, of Oswego, passed on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 from natural causes.
Born in Oswego to the late Walter and Mary (Gondak) Lysak, she graduated from Oswego High School. From 2015 to 2020, Ms. Lysak resided at Bishop’s Commons in Oswego.
Ms. Lysak proudly worked as a quality control inspector for General Electric in Syracuse for 33 years and retired in 1987.
Ms. Lysak was a devout member of St. Stephen’s Church and an avid gardener who enjoyed working to beautify her home and yard. She also enjoyed taking long walks in the city of Oswego as well as singing to whomever was around. She loved to play the lottery and to play slot machines at local casinos, especially when she won!
She was predeceased by her siblings, Helen Lupa, Sadie Cusyck and William Lysak, and half-siblings Walter Lysak and Katherine Nagle.
She is survived by 11 nieces and nephews and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews, all of whom she dearly loved.
The family wishes to thank the compassionate and caring staff at Bishop’s Commons for being an extended family to our aunt for more than five years.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. Social distancing and masks are required.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
