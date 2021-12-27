Frances A. Hibbert, 88 of Oswego passed away Tuesday at her home.
She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Sylvester John and Anna DeSantis Battista.
Mrs. Hibbert was educated in Oswego schools and was a lifelong resident.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Donna Santoro of Oswego, Nancy Reinhardt of Wisconsin, six sons, John F. Hibbert, Jr., David (Becky) Hibbert , Gerald Hibbert (Sandie) all of Oswego, Richard (Beth Ann) Hibbert of NJ, Daniel Hibbert of Oswego, Patrick (Heidi) Hibbert of NC, one brother Samuel Battista of Oswego, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project.
Online condolences can be shared at www.dain-cullinan.com
