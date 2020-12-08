OSWEGO — Florence T. Castaldo, 103, passed away peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor on Dec. 6, 2020.
Florence was born in Fulton, New York, on Aug. 24, 1917, the daughter of the late Anthony and Felicia (Marazite) Chiarella.
She was a life-member of St. Joseph’s Church, where she was deeply involved in many ways. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Altar Guild, and taught Religious Instruction. She was also the author of the original St. Joseph’s Church Cookbook.
Florence was an accomplished bridge player, and a member of the Oswego County Bridge Association. She achieved the rank of Acquired Bronze Master.
In addition to bridge, she also enjoyed bowling and golf, and was a member of the Oswego Country Club.
She was a member of the Oswego Hospital Auxiliary, where she was active in hospital Bazaars, and at the Oswego Hospital Gift Shop. She was a member of the Twig group, which raised funds for the hospital.
Florence was also a member of the Dante Alighieri Auxiliary.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda (Donald) Neels; a son, Paul (Addie) Castaldo; nine grandchildren, Michael Jr., Anthony, Priscilla, Stephanie, Paul Jr., Jeffrey, Angela, Jason, and Melissa; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister-in-law, Roseanne Castaldo; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Angelo Castaldo, who died in 1994; a son, Michael Castaldo, who died in 2004; and four siblings, Victor Chiarella, Mary Murray, Ernie Chiarella, and Julie Cole.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 Thursday, Dec. 10, at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph’s Church in Oswego.
There will be no calling hours.
Entombment will be in All Saints Mausoleum, St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Those wishing to attend the Mass are asked to make a reservation by calling the church at 315-343-2160. Masks will be required.
Contributions in her memory can be made to The Manor at Seneca Hill, 20 Manor Drive, Oswego, NY 13126.
Arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
