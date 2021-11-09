Faythe ‘Mace’ Lamay, 26, of Rochester, NY passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 24, 2021. Faythe was born in Oswego, NY on Dec. 17, 1994 to Christel Ellis and Scott Lamay.
Faythe grew up in Oswego and Pulaski, NY, moving to Rochester, NY in recent years. Music meant everything to Faythe. Faythe loved singing, listening to music, attending concerts, and most of all, meeting band members. Faythe spent much of their time promoting and following their favorite bands. To say they loved music is an understatement. Faythe was also a caregiver and great protector of their siblings and always looking out of their well-being.
Faythe is survived by son Jalex Lamay, mother Christel Ellis, father Scott Lamay, siblings Laurel Plunkett, Kylee Ray, Tucker Ray, and Brayden Lamay, grandfather Steven Goldschmitt, grandmother Brenda Lamay, aunts Ashley (Rebecca) Harsh and Brandi (Jason) Cooper, numerous cousins and extended family members, and was predeceased by grandmother Lorraine Swank and grandfather John Lamay.
Memorial services will be held privately, at a later date. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Section 1.
Memorial donations may be made in Faythe ‘Mace’ Lamay’s honor to National Association for Children of Addiction (NACoA), 10920 Connecticut Avenue, Suite 100, Kensington, MD 20895 or to Trillium Health Developmental Department, 259 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607.
There are no public arrangements planned at this time. Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.
