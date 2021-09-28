Faye E. Graul, 75, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at her home in Oswego.
Faye was born on August 1, 1946 in Oswego, NY to the late Lewis and Elsie (Hart) Jerrett. She received her nursing degree in 1984, and worked in the medical field for many years. On October 11, 1985, Faye married James “Chuck” Graul.
Faye’s smiling, vivacious, and upbeat personality always made people feel welcome and happy. She loved attending her grandchildren’s athletic and social events. Faye and Chuck were awarded “Grandparents of the Year” by the Oswego Little League.
Faye loved traveling to Florida to spend the winter months with friends and enjoy the warm sunshine. She was an avid follower of the Syracuse University football and basketball teams. She loved the outdoors, and enjoyed camping and canoeing. Faye loved playing cards with friends and traveling to the casino to play bingo, and was a proud member of “The Losers’ Club.”
She is survived by her husband James “Chuck” Graul; her son, Michael Harter; her stepchildren Becky and Brian; and her grandchildren Jerrett, Anthony, and Devin.
Calling hours will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 East Second in Oswego.
At 7:00 p.m., following the calling hours, any family and friends will be invited to share their memories of Faye.
Burial will be in New Haven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Friends of Oswego County Hospice, PO Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126.
