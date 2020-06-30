FULTON — Eugene “Sonny” Huard, 81, of Fulton, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, after a short illness.
He was born in Fulton, New York, to the late Eugene and Cecile (Loiselle) Huard Sr.
Sonny was a 1958 graduate of Fulton High School. He retired from Carrier Corp., Syracuse, after 33 years of service. He then became the superintendent of St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, for several years.
Sonny was a former member of the Fulton Polish Home and he enjoyed gardening, camping and spending time in Florida. He and his beloved wife of 59 years Jean Huard, who predeceased him December 2018, loved to spend time together, travel and enjoyed sharing in their loving children and grandchildren’s lives.
Sonny was also predeceased by his siblings, Joyce McIntyre and Francis Huard.
He is survived by his beloved family, including three children, Jeffery (Sharon) Huard of Minoa, New York; Jill (Robert) Huard-Bruns of Oswego, New York; and Julie (Kenneth) Banks of Lakewood, Ohio; three siblings, Claudette (Patrick) Smith of Fulton and Margo Huard and Marsha (Russell) Virginia, both of Baldwinsville, New York; eight grandchildren, Alexander, Eleanor, Christopher, Grace, Lucas, Allyson, Nathan and Katie; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating.
Burial will be held privately at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton. Please note that facemasks and hand sanitizing will be required. People will be invited in as others exit as we are still at 25% capacity to adhere to NYS mandates.
