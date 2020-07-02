Eugene J. Shufelt, 78, of Oswego and Hannibal, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in the V. A. Hospital, Syracuse.
He was born in Oswego, the son of the late Eugene and Josephine (Conine) Shufelt.
Mr. Shufelt retired for International Paper Co. of Oswego after many years of service as a sheet cutter.
He was a Marine serving in the United States Military. Mr. Shufelt was a member of the American Legion Post 268, Oswego.
He is survived by his beloved children Eugene (Cindy) Shufelt of Oswego and Pamela Chrisman of Hannibal. He is also survived by his sister Kay (Dave) Nettles of Georgia; grandchildren Justin, Brittany, Madison, Ashley and Tessa; and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.
