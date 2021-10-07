Ernest E. Lehmann, 67, a resident of East Mohawk Street in Oswego, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Oswego Hospital.
Ernie was born in Oswego, and was the son of Helen (Bailey) Lehmann, and the late Ernest W. Lehmann. He was a life resident of the area.
He had many friends in Oswego, and was happiest when he was riding his bike around the city. He loved planting flowers and gardening, and also enjoyed fishing.
Ernie is survived by his mother, Helen (Bailey Lehmann of Oswego, his daughter, Christine (Daniel Griffin) Lehmann of Oswego; his son, William (Jackie) Lehmann of Cato; his brother, Walter (Gail) Lehmann of Hannibal; four grandchildren, Peter Griffin, Teagan Griffin, Adrianne Lehmann, and Ellie Lehmann; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a brother, Robert Lehmann, who died in 1996.
Calling hours will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, with a service to follow, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St. in Oswego.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.
Commented