Eric Eugene Goodale, 78, of Carmel, Maine, died peacefully on April 25, 2021 after a prolonged battle with heart and lung disease.
Eric was born on June 9, 1942 to Lawrence and Virginia (Wight) Goodale in Buffalo, New York.
He is survived by his dear wife of 48-plus years, Marta; son Jeffrey Goodale and wife Audrey, of Barker, New York; daughter Ruth Lyman and husband Matthew of Danvers, Massachusetts; three sisters, Martha Goodale of Westbrook, Maine, Deborah Cole of Pittsford, New York and Teresa Goodale and wife Linda Roemer of Peabody, Massachusetts. He was a loving uncle to Jack, Matt, Liz and spouses Sarah and Kaylee, and a devoted grandfather to Erin, Emily, Elizabeth, Abby, Claire, Elgie (deceased) and Desiree, as well as several great-grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews.
Among the many things that Eric should be remembered for was his pacifism. His wish for a more peaceful world was brought to life by his involvement in many organizations that promoted peace, including the Peace Corps, Bangor Peace and Justice, J Street, AFS and many others.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to any of the following: Simpson Memorial Library (Carmel, ME), Peace and Justice, Bangor, or J Street.
There will be no funeral.
