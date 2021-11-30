Emmitt Maack McCrobie, infant son of Brian and Haleigh McCrobie, passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on Nov. 21, 2021. Emmitt was loved deeply by his parents. Emmitt is survived by his loving parents Brian and Haleigh and his sister Teagan. Calling hours will be held on Dec. from 3-6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany Street. A private family prayer service will follow. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
