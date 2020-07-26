Emma Corradino, 94 of Oswego passed away peacefully on July 25. She was born in Atripalda, Italy to Attilio and Giuseppina (DeVingo) Vignola. She was a mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, business woman, friend and proud Oswego Hospital volunteer. She was predeceased by her parents, siblings Peppino and Wanda, and husband Joseph (Cob) Corradino.
Emma met her future husband during a visit he made to Italy in 1948. As the story goes, Cob was walking down the main street with his cousin and spotted a beautiful young woman getting some sun on the family balcony. She made such an impression on the young American that he told his uncle about it and a meeting was arranged which eventually led to a wedding 6 weeks later. The newlyweds boarded a small cargo ship in Naples, which her father commented at the time was smaller than the ship Christopher Columbus sailed on his famous voyage, arriving in New York harbor after spending two storm filled weeks at sea.
On their arrival in Oswego, they made their home on West Utica Street, next door to the family grocery store operated by Dominic Corradino, Cob’s father. Both joined the business and upon Dominic’s retirement, worked very hard for the next 40 plus years to make it successful as well taking care of a growing family. The grocery store was famous for fine cut meats and Italian sausage which were enjoyed by many Oswego families. In 1983, Emma and Cob retired and enjoyed travelling and spending time with family. Upon the passing of her husband in 1986, she discovered the Oswego hospital volunteer center and for the next 33 years was a constant presence delivering mail and answering the phones. She made many new friends and enjoyed giving back to our community during her time at the hospital. To her, volunteering was a “job” that she took very seriously and would always show up even during inclement weather like snow storms, with a little help from her son’s 4 x 4 truck.
She is survived by her children, Joseph (Vicki) Corradino of Henderson, NV, Robert (Eva) Corradino and Ida (Thomas) Fox of Oswego. Grandchildren Chantel Corradino (Justin) of Henderson, NV, Matthew Duplessis of Oswego, Lauren Corradino of Denver CO, and Joseph Corradino of Oswego, great grandchild Mayson Duplessis-Fantom of Oswego, and in Italy, siblings Claudio, Franco (Nunzia) and Iola Vignola and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held 10 a.m. to Noon, with a service to follow, Wednesday, July 29 at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. Oswego. Entombment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Emma’s name to the Oswego Hospital Volunteer Services program in care of Dawn Smith.
