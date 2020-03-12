Emily J. Dumas

MINETTO — Emily Jane (Ranous) Dumas, 90, of Minetto passed peacefully on March 10, 2020 at Morningstar Care Center.
Born in Minetto, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Cecil (Robbins) Ranous.
She was married to the late Fred Dumas for 70 wonderful years and together they raised their four children. She loved her time with her family and her grandchildren.
Emily attended Oswego City Schools and was a life-long member of the Minetto United Methodist Church, where she served as financial secretary for may years.
Over the years, she was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, for the town of Minetto, and a childcare provider.
She enjoyed bowling nights at the Bowlarama with her sisters, sisters-in-law and neighborhood friends.
Emily is survived by her children, sons Karl (Sara) Dumas of West Point, Utah; Dennis (Janet) Dumas of Fulton, New York; and Glen Dumas of Henrietta, New York; and her daughter, Alicia (Jeffrey) Brocht of Henrietta; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Emily was predeceased by her brothers Herbert, Theodore, Fred, and George Ranous, and sisters Ardell Tonkin and Arlene Knopp.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the Minetto United Methodist Church, Minetto.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Minetto United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 217 Minetto, NY. 13115 or the Alzheimer’s Association 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY. 13204
Nelson Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.
Commented