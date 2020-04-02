Elma M. Bellard Schott

Elma M. (Pudge) Bellard Schott, 84, a longtime Mexico resident, passed away March 29, 2020.
Elma was born July 6, 1935 in Bloomville, NY “on the dining room table” to Arthur and Edith Bellard. Elma lived in Delaware County for much of her childhood. She fondly recalled the farm, making maple syrup, cutting ice from the pond and taking the horse and sleigh to town with her sister Betty.
Elma graduated from Poland High School. She was active in chorus, band and FHA. She then attended SUNY Plattsburgh majoring in Home Economics.
Elma was married in January 1955 to Ronald C. Schott. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was an Army wife and she made home where ever she was. Elma enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking for her family. She also loved to sing and play both piano and organ. She passed these traits on to her children and grandchildren. Elma’s house was the place you could go and be yourself. Friends of her children looked to her for advice or a fun place to hang out. Elma loved spending time with her family and friends and was affectionately known as “Oma” to her grandchildren.
She worked as a part time teacher’s aide in the local schools while her children were younger. Elma worked at BOCES in the late 1970’s and eventually retired from Oswego County DSS. Elma was active in scouting with her children, both boys and girls and she eventually became the Service Unit Chairperson for Girl Scouts in the Oswego Area. In later years she volunteered with the Mexico Public Library. She was active in the Fulton Senior Chorus, Mexico Senior Stars and DSS Retirees.
Elma enjoyed traveling and went to many places over the years. The last 23 years she spent with her wonderful partner Dick and they traveled to Alaska several times. They always cherished their time together no matter what they were doing.
Elma truly had a zest for life and sometimes that was put into a gin and tonic and That’s Okay!
Elma is survived by her children: Ronda (Steve) Ketcham, Trumansburg, NY; Erik (Jann) Schott, Peoria, AZ; Mark (Kate Costello), Putnam Valley, NY; Kelly (Peter) Collins Oswego, NY; Hope (Sam) Cimilluca, Mexico, NY and Kurt Schott, Hastings, NY. Grandchildren: Sarah (Dave)Drumheller, John Schott, Alissa McCain, Angela (Jason)Quant, Jordan Cimilluca, Nathan Ketcham, Morgan Collins, Madison Collins, Merin Ketcham, Charlie Schott, Donna Schott and Denise Schott. Great Grandson due in May. Sister, Elizabeth McConkey, NY Ilion and her longtime companion Richard Goodney, Poland, NY.
Predeceased by her husband Ronald C. Schott, May 28, 1977.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, NY.
