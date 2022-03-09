Ellen M. Nurse, 77, of Mexico, NY, passed away on Monday, at Oswego Hospital, Oswego, NY. She was born on January 24, 1945 in Oswego, NY, to the late Elmer and Dorothy Ketchum Stone.
She worked as a Secretary for the Mexico Eye Care Center. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Mexico, NY. She was an avid golfer and a member of Bowlings 600 club. She loved to go to the Casino with her friends.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Jerome B. Nurse.
Ellen is survived by, her sister who Ellen and Jerry raised as their own, Meredith Stone; and her two sisters, Barbara Myers and Donna Woolson.
Funeral Services will be celebrated at the convenience of the family. Spring Inurnment will be in the New Haven Rural Cemetery, New Haven, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, PO Box 102, Oswego, NY, 13126.
Please share memories and condolences at www.harterfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.