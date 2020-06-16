Ellen M. Fowler, 82, formerly of Redfield, New York, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Pontiac Care & Rehabilitation Center, Oswego, New York, where she had been a resident since 2018.
She was born May 13, 1938 in Syracuse, New York, a daughter of William and Laura Beardsley Prahl. She was previously married to Clifford Snyder who predeceased her. She then married John B. Fowler in Redfield on Oct 6, 1973. He passed away May 6, 2010.
Ellen attended the Redfield Community Church and was a former member of the Redfield Rebekah Lodge.
Surviving are a daughter, Bonnie Klaassen, Big Spring, Texas; a son, John B. Fowler Jr. of Austin, Texas; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Irene; two brothers, Paul and David Prahl; several nieces and nephews including Glenn J. Hilts. Besides her parents, her husbands and a brother Donald Prahl, she was predeceased by a son, Kenneth W. Snyder Sr.
Graveside services will take place in Redfield Cemetery at 11 a.m. Tuesday under the direction of LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, New York. Covid protocols such as social distancing and face masks will be required.
There will be no calling hours.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Redfield Vol. Fire Department.
Online condolences: www.larobardierefuneralhome.com
Commented