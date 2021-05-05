Elizabeth J. Sheldon

Elizabeth J. (Lord) Sheldon, 98, of Oswego, New York, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at Seneca Hill Manor.
She was born in Elk City, Oklahoma, daughter of John and Sarah Lineberry Lord. She worked for the Oswego County Clerk’s Office for 32 years before retiring in 2002.
She was a member of the New Haven United Methodist Church and the New Haven Home Bureau. She was the tax collector for the town of New Haven.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Floyd; her grandson, Patrick; and her siblings, Evelyn Vandine, Clarence Lord, Ethel Shirley and Edith Boydston.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Crystal (William) McDermott, of New Haven, New York; Lynn C. (Debra Strauss) Sheldon of Washington, D.C.; Craig (Barbara) Sheldon, of New Haven; and Jeffrey (Lynn E.) Sheldon of Mexico, New York; and grandchildren, Jennifer (Gary) Francisco, Shannon (Shari) McDermott, Abby (Hunter) Kurtz, Benjamin (Maureen) Sheldon, Jason (Darcy) Sheldon, Zachary Sheldon, Lucas Sheldon, Hannah Sheldon, Libby Sheldon, Cooper Sheldon and Emery Sheldon; along with 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8, from New Haven Rural Cemetery, New Haven.
Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Ave., Mexico.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the New Haven United Methodist Church.
Online condolences: www.harterfuneralhome.com
Commented