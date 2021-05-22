Elizabeth Cait Annal, age 9, was born on Oct. 5, 2010 in Syracuse, New York and earned her angel wings along with her older sister, Maryella “Lella”, on Sept. 3, 2020 as a result of a tragic automobile accident. Honoring her memory are her loving parents, Thomas and Maureen Annal of Baldwinsville, New York.
Elizabeth was a lovable, funny, brave, and beautiful girl who filled everyone around her with happiness. She would brighten our days with her observations on life, her gentle nature, her love for funny jokes, and her dedication to working hard. Elizabeth was a wonderful daughter and a devoted younger sister to Maryella. She loved spending time with her family and friends, building forts and playing Roblox with her cousins, and snuggling with the family dog, Bogey. Elizabeth loved dancing and singing karaoke, and all things computer, including watching YouTube, playing games, and messaging her friends. She always enjoyed both telling and listening to a good joke. She was a proud Palmer Penguin, a member of the Upward Sports basketball program, and an altar server at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Elizabeth was looking forward to turning 10 (joining the double digits club), having a Youtube channel, continuing piano lessons, and becoming a teacher when she grew up. She had a bright future ahead of her. Elizabeth was spunky, and she shared the best belly laughs with those she loved. Her favorite animal was a koala and her favorite color was teal.
Elizabeth had a special bond with her three grandparents, all of her aunts and uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her parents: Thomas and Maureen Annal; grandparents: John & Fran Annal (Dziadek & Bobci) and Patricia McGuinness ( Gigi); uncles and aunts: Titus & Marianne Falkenburg; Tom & Robyn McGuinness; David & Birgitta Annal; Bob & Jennifer Annal; Matt & Jennifer Bacon; Cousins: Nathan, Zach, & Tyler Falkenburg; Nicholas, Ryan, Kyle & Sophie Annal; Zachary & Zoe Annal; the family dog Bogey, and many wonderful friends. She is predeceased by her Pop-Pop, Joseph McGuinness. There are no words to describe how greatly she will be missed by all who loved her.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 47 Syracuse St., Baldwinsville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 also in St. Mary of the Assumption Church. To register for the Mass, please visit the Falardeau Funeral home website at https://falardeaufh.com/. The Mass will also be live streamed on the St. Mary’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeAtMmnTr4O7hhUHaGopUqA.
Burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Annal’s Angels Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 592, Baldwinsville, NY 13027.
