Elizabeth A. Woods, 67, of Oswego passed on Nov. 20, 2021.
Born in Oswego, Elizabeth was the daughter of Veronica (Bogawitch) Woods and the late Harold “Skee” Woods.
Elizabeth was a graduate of Oswego High School. She worked for the Oswego City School District for 25 years as a secretary.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving mother Veronica and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 26 from 10-11 a.m. with a service to follow, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
