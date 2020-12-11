Elijah 'Laker' H. Lake Jr.

FULTON — Elijah “Laker” Harvey Lake Jr., 88, of Fulton, New York, passed quietly, Dec. 5, 2020, in Oswego, New York.
He was born Jan. 27, 1932 to Myrtle (Mace) and Elijah Lake Sr., of Fulton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie (Ellerd) and great friend, David DeStevens of Granby. He was also predeceased by two stepchildren, Vicki Agosta and Ben Ellerd; and one step- grandson, Ben.
He is survived by his former wife, Margaret (Sereno); children, Elijah III (Ann) of Fort Huachuca, Arizona; Loraine (Don) Titus of Tully, New York; Peter (Madonna) of Hannibal, New York, and Jason (Janet) of Fulton; stepchildren, Missy Dawson of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Chris Ellerd of Norman, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Benjamin, Jeremy, Sabrina, Samantha, Amy, Austin, Audrey and Nick; step-grandchildren, Carissa, Kyle, Kelly, Bill, Vin, Kim, Melanie and McKenzie; sister, Prudence Bronson of Fulton; 12 great-grandchildren; and 10 step-great grandchildren …. PHEW! as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Laker attended school in Fulton and was on the football team. After graduation, he worked at Nestle’s, where he always came home smelling like chocolate! He was a welder, by trade, and had operated his own welding shop in Fulton, as well as working for the Pipefitters Local 73, until his retirement in 1994. In his free time, Laker was a dedicated volunteer at Oswego Harborfest for many years.
Laker will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a fun-loving character, hunter, fisherman, go-cart racer, snowmobiler, square dancer, hard-working, hard-playing, “son-of-a-gun.” We will reminisce about his funny mishaps, iconic laugh and milkshakes!
A special, heart-warming thanks to Betty Murphy and Tracie Shaw, for taking so very good care of Laker in his last few years on this earth. You were his Angels.
Laker has unselfishly donated his body to Upstate Medical University, afterwards his ashes will be scattered at Lower Moose Pond in the Adirondacks.
A memorial for Laker will be held in the spring.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.
Commented