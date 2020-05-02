Eleanor Burdick, 78; of Fulton, New York went home to be with the Lord Wednesday morning at her home. She was born in Plattsburgh, New York to the late Neva (Parker) Warner Catalano and Cecil Warner. For many years Mrs. Burdick worked with the Christian Organization in conjunction with Child Protective Services as a foster parent for infants and young children. She and her husband cared for several children prior to their safe adoption with their forever parents. She and her husband are also longtime supporters of the Holt International Children’s Organization sponsoring 3 children in foreign countries. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Ronald Burdick Sr. of Fulton; their 5 children: Ronald Burdick Jr., of Fulton, Kevin (Regina) Burdick of New Hampshire, Michelle (Eric) Neugent of Baldwinsville, New York; Susan (Jeff) Quinn of Arizona, and Heather Burdick of California; her brother and sister-in-law: Clarke & Mary Anne Warner-Long of Fulton, 10 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Due to the national outbreak the family has decided to have a private graveside service and burial at Pennellville Cemetery, Pennellville, New York. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
News Now
Most Popular
Articles
- New COVID-19 cases slowing in Oswego County
- Cuomo announces tentative plans to re-open New York
- Route 48 Gateway project moving forward
- Lights in the darkness
- Plunkett takes over 6th Ward council seat after resignation
- Oswego County reports third coronavirus death
- Wright’s Landing under construction: Closed through mid-July as marina projects underway
- Carol Ellen Fredette-Sheldon
- Mary Elizabeth 'Beth' Schickling
- School districts grapple with graduation, senior recognition
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented