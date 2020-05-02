Eleanor Burdick

Eleanor Burdick, 78; of Fulton, New York went home to be with the Lord Wednesday morning at her home.  She was born in Plattsburgh, New York to the late Neva (Parker) Warner Catalano and Cecil Warner.  For many years Mrs. Burdick worked with the Christian Organization in conjunction with Child Protective Services as a foster parent for infants and young children.  She and her husband cared for several children prior to their safe adoption with their forever parents.  She and her husband are also longtime supporters of the Holt International Children’s Organization sponsoring 3 children in foreign countries.  She is survived by her husband of 60 years Ronald Burdick Sr. of Fulton; their 5 children:  Ronald Burdick Jr., of Fulton, Kevin (Regina) Burdick of New Hampshire, Michelle (Eric) Neugent of Baldwinsville, New York; Susan (Jeff) Quinn of Arizona, and Heather Burdick of California; her brother and sister-in-law:  Clarke & Mary Anne Warner-Long of Fulton, 10 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.  Due to the national outbreak the family has decided to have a private graveside service and burial at Pennellville Cemetery, Pennellville, New York.  The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.    