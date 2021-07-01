HANNIBAL — Elaine D. Constanza, 80, of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Cecelia Drake; her loving husband of 40 years, Joseph W. Constanza; and sister, Kaye Saville.
Elaine is survived by her loving children, Ronald (Vickie Smith) Constanza, Patricia (Richard) Seelbach, Jo Anne (Charles) Perkins, and Joe Constanza; twin brother, Edward Drake; sister, Carole Van Slyke; grandchildren, Alison (Joshua), Ronald Christopher (Ivana), Ashleigh (Cortney), Katelyn and Emma; great-grandchildren, Matteo “Eli”, Marisol “Mari” and Giulianna “Gigi”; faithful companion, Molly; many nieces and nephews.
Elaine retired from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department after 20 plus years of service. Elaine enjoyed bowling, crocheting and her Game Boy in her earlier years. She loved watching Stephen King movies and enjoyed bird watching in her back yard. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal.
A funeral service celebrating Elaine’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, with burial to follow in Hannibal Village Cemetery.
Online condolences: www.fosterfuneralhome.com.
