Elaine Agnes Carter, 80, passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2021 after a brief illness.
Elaine was born in Oswego, New York to Roy Otto and Pearl Agnes (Dashnau) Sova on May 24, 1940.
Elaine married the love of her life, William Francis Carter on Oct. 19, 1963. Together they raised a family of four boys.
Elaine and William were involved with the Alcan and Scriba volunteer fire departments, and were instrumental in the founding of the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department.
In their spare time, they enjoyed traveling and camping with their family and friends until William’s untimely death in 1990. Elaine continued her passion of traveling and also enjoyed knitting and spending time with her nieces, nephews and grandchildren. A glass of her favorite wine at the end of each day was her salvation.
Elaine is survived by her brother, Roy Sova; her four children, William Jr., Patrick, Mark and Curtis; a daughter-in-law Denise; several nieces and nephews, and several grandchildren.
A private service will be held at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego.
A graveside service will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in the Mausoleum.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required at both services.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.
