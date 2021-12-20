Edwin E. Kondratowicz, 88, of Sandy Creek, passed away on Dec. 14 at his home surrounded by his family and the beautiful water view of the pond following a courageous battle with cancer. Edwin was born on July 25, 1933, in Syracuse, to John “Jan” and Katherine (Kazimiera Wisniewska) Kondratowicz. He graduated from high school and went on to earn a degree as a drafting engineer.
He served in the United States Air Force in Europe from 1952 to 1956, as a police officer. Edwin married the love of his life MaryLee (Harris) Kondratowicz, on Sept. 13, 1958, and she passed away April 14, 2005. He worked for General Electric in Syracuse and later, retired from Alcan in Oswego. He was a member of the United States American Legion and a member of the Sampson Airforce Base Veterans Association. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, archeologist and outdoorsman. He was a life-member of the Albion Fish & Game Club, Black Lake Fish & Game Club, North Country Archeological Society and the Sandy Pond Sportsman Association.
Edwin is survived by his family who he loved dearly and enjoyed time together down at his home on the pond. His son, Darrell (Susan) Kondratowicz, daughters, Kathleen (Eric) Novicki, and Allison (Scott) Hilliker, grandchildren Darrell “Stosh” (Tanya) Kondratowicz, Joe (Abby) Kondratowicz, Joshua (Rebecca) Kondratowicz, Kristine (Ross) Hosler, Hayden Novicki, Tammy (John) Schaefer, Kendal (Nick) Gregg, Lexi (Sam) Warner and Shannon Hilliker, great-grandchildren, Brianna and Mark, Aeryn and Hailey, Lincoln, Sarah, Tobin and Bodhi and his brother Joseph (Dorothy) Kondratowicz. Family was very important, with a large family of brothers and sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews. He also had some wonderful caregivers, and the one that became a part of our family and has a piece of Dad’s heart, Christine Snedeker.
Funeral service mass will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 23 Niagara Street, Pulaski with Msgr. Francis Osei-Nyarko officiating; spring burial in Mexico Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski, prior to the service. A reception for family and friends will be held at 2:30 p.m. following services at The River House Restaurant in Pulaski.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Albion Fish & Game Club, PO Box 353, Pulaski NY, 13242.
