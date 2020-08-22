OSWEGO — Edward T. Brown, 68, of Oswego, passed away Aug. 15, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
He was born on Sept. 19, 1951 in Niagara Falls, New York, son of William D. and Mary Cassidy Brown. He graduated from Archbishop High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania in1970.
Following school he entered the United States Coast Guard in 1973 and was honorably discharged on Sept. 30, 1997 as a Chief Boatswains Mate. He received seven Coast Guard Good Conduct Awards, Coast Guard Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, Bicentennial Unit Commendation Ribbon, Meritorious Team Commendation Ribbon, Humanitarian Service Medal, Special Operation Service Ribbon, Navy-Marine Corps Oversees Ribbon and Secretary’s Outstanding Unit Award.
Upon his retirement from the United States Coast Guard he worked for Lowe’s for many years, retiring in 2018. Edward’s true love and passion in life was hunting, fishing and golfing.
Among his survivors are his daughter, Kerry E. Brown, Augusta, Maine; a son and daughter-in-law, Nathaniel T. (Nicole) Brown, Vassalboro, Maine; his five siblings, Margaret “Sue” (John) Zimmerman of Florida; William D. (Maryann) Brown Jr. of Warminster, Pennsylvania; Richard Brown of Bradenton, Florida; Sandra Brown of Holland, Pennsylvania; and Kathryn (David) Mershon of Newtown, Pennsylvania; a nephew, David Mershon; and a, niece Amanda Sokol.
It was Edward’s wish to be cremated.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.
