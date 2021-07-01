FULTON — Edward F. Parish, 55, formerly of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly June 26, 2021 at his parents Phoenix, New York home.
Ed was born in Fulton and had been a current resident of Rome, New York. He worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for all his adult life and was employed by New York State with the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, Rome.
Ed loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and hiking.
Ed graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School and had lettered in Varsity Football and Wrestling.
He was strong with his faith in God, loving his family and friends unconditionally. He was a person who would do anything to help his family and friends and at an early age he found his calling to healthcare. As a young boy in junior high, he received a humanitarian award because he helped save a man’s life who had sustained a life-threatening injury due to an accident. Ed applied pressure and then a tourniquet to a severed vessel keeping the injured man from bleeding to death.
He was predeceased by his wife, Karen Parish, and his sister, Judith Parish.
Ed is survived by his parents, John and Anne Parish Sr. of Phoenix; two stepchildren, Jessica Trask and Kristina Trask Eastwood; five siblings, Sheila (Paul) Rees of Alleghany, New York; John (Donna) Parish Jr. of New Haven, New York; Helena Parish of Watertown, New York; Michael (Patricia) Parish of Fulton and Andrew Parish of Fulton; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.
Funeral services will follow in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Joseph Scardella officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Unvaccinated visitors are asked to mask out of respect for the family’s wishes.
Commented