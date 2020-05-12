Edward A. Greutman, 68, of Oswego went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020.
Edward was born in Rochester, New York to the late Robert and Rose (Lamark) Greutman.
After graduating from high school and attending college, he married his wife of 42 years, Debra (Borem) Greutman. Together they raised their four children. Edward worked as a self-employed upholsterer and for the last 12 years also worked at Lowes.
Edward adored his family and was a father to many people, touching many lives with God’s kindness. Though a somewhat quiet man, he was wise and inventive, quick to help whenever it was needed, and offered gentle counsel and loving, fatherly guidance when required. Edward had a strong faith in God and served as an elder at New Covenant Community Church for more than 35 years. He also loved classic cars, music, cooking, and baking bread.
Edward is survived by his loving wife Debra; his daughter Amy Miller of Oswego; three sons Joel (Jenn) of Oswego, Mark of Oswego, and Benjamin (Rebekah) of Kansas City, Missouri; brother Douglas Greutman of Florida; fourteen grandchildren; one niece Shanna (Greutman) Baritot of Rochester; uncle Vincent Lamark of Rochester; aunt Betty (Lamark) McBurney of California; and dear family friends, the Stahls of Oswego and the Kelleys of Lima.
The deep love and kindness he freely gave to his family, friends, and coworkers never went unnoticed. If you knew Ed, you also knew that he genuinely cared about you. He was a rare treasure. Words do not suffice for how much this man meant to so many and how much he will be missed.
Services will be held privately for the immediate family.
Edward’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.
Cards can be sent directly to the family at 130 City Line Rd. Oswego, NY 13126.
Floral arrangements are welcome, but in lieu, contributions to directly help with the family’s fu-neral and committal costs may also be made to New Covenant Community Church 51 E Oneida St, Oswego, NY 13126.
