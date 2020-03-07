MEXICO — Edith L. Marsden, 95, of Mexico, New York, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Adams, New York, daughter of the late William F. and Mildred King Shoup. She was a Secretary for the Commissioner of Oswego County Department of Social Services, retiring in 1984. She also worked at the Pentagon.
Edith was a former member of the North Mexico United Methodist Church and attended the Mexico Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Edick-Hamlink VFW Post No. 369 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Mexico Historical Society.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald L. “Jack” Marsden in 2012.
Edith is survived by, her son, Russell (Charlene) Marsden of Mexico, New York; two daughters, Johanne (Tommy) Phelps of Florida and Karen (Douglas Baratier) Marsden of Mexico; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 from the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Ave., Mexico.
Spring interment will be in the South Richland Cemetery.
Friends and family are invited to call from 2-5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
