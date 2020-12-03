OSWEGO — E. Grace Familo, 90, of Oswego, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at her home after a brief illness.
She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late William and Lena (Knowlton) Shurtliff.
As a young adult, Mrs. Familo worked at Saint Regis Paper Company, but her special love was being home raising her seven children.
She was a communicant and volunteer at St. Paul’s Church, Oswego.
She enjoyed playing and working Bingo.
Mrs. Familo was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence B. Familo in 1996, and their daughter Elizabeth Familo in 1965. She was also predeceased by her siblings Edith Miller, Wilma Farella, Helen Lawson, Lena Allison, Evelyn Adle, and William Shurtliff Jr.
She is survived by her loving family, Mary Grace (Tom) Mosher of California, Judy (Don Wallace) Familo Williams of Oswego, Lawrence (Rachel) Familo II of Florida, Nancy Familo McCarey of Castle Creek, Joel (Karen) Familo of Texas, Laurena (Don) Mattner of Virginia and William (Meiling) Familo of Georgia. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Charles (Angela) Mosher, Melody Mosher-Body, Tiffany Williams, Brian Williams, Rhiannon Hill, Derek Familo, Noah McCarey, Micah McCarey, Sheena Familo, Karlene Familo, Morgan, Familo, Shawn Mattner, Randall (Melanie) Familo, and Rebecca Familo; several great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert Shurliff of Rochester; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Christ the Good Shepherd, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Canorro.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Calling hours will be 4-5 p.m. Thursday at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego. In accordance with NYS Mandates face masks are required. If you plan on attending the funeral service Friday, call CTGS at 315-343-2333.
