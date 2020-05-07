Duane L. Hyde, 65 of Oswego passed away Sunday May 3, 2020 due to chronic medical conditions.
He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Rae E. and Joan C. Upcraft Hyde.
Duane is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Margaret Wallace Hyde, his children, Brandon (Ashley) Hyde of Palermo, Rebecca (Ben) Gonyea of Cato, Nathan (Shauna) Hyde of South Carloina, Stacy (Tim Haynes) DeStevens, of Oswego, Matthew (Kristina) DeStevens of Oswego, his siblings, Irene Hyde, Eric (Laura) Hyde, Bruce (Kim) Hyde all of Scriba, along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren, Kyle, Kali, Mikayla, Tayloe, Logan, Addison, Inara, Christian, Gwen, Joey, Tony, Nick, Katie and one great grandson, Kyler. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother and sister in-law Rae E. Hyde, Jr. and Patricia Hyde.
Duane graduated from Mexico High School and BOCES where he completed the welding program.
Early on he worked construction throughout the area. Duane had also worked as a mechanic at Nestle’s Foods until it’s closing in 2003. From there he went to SUNY Oswego working different positions and then settled in as one of the Zamboni drivers which he enjoyed very much until his retirement.
In his younger years he played basketball and softball in the Oswego and Fulton City Leagues.
His true passion was bicycling. He rode in each Tour de Loop from the beginning until his health wouldn’t allow him to do it any longer. Over the years and the miles he met so many people that shared the same love for the sport. In the winter months he would ride in the cave with his close friends and enjoyed each experience.
Duane also enjoyed his visits with his lifelong friends that would come to visit and they would spend hours catching up on the front porch.
He was a gentle soul and a man of few words. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Duane took great pride in his family which to him was his greatest accomplishment. Duane will be loved and missed daily by all that knew him. Keep riding high Papa.
Due to current circumstances there will be no calling hours.
Private family services will be lived streamed on the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home Facebook website, please check www.daincullinan.com for updates as to the day and time.
Burial will be in North Scriba Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.daincullinan.com
Commented