Dr. Manuel A. Mena

OSWEGO — Dr. Manual A. Mena, 79, of Oswego, passed on Dec. 5, 2020.
Born in Manhattan, he was the son of the late Manuel and Harriet (Sanchez) Mena.
Dr. Mena was a veteran who proudly served our country from 1961-1964 in the United States Army.
A well-known and respected professor of Business Administration, Dr. Mena first attended NYU where earned his B.S. in 1969. He then earned his M.S. in 1971 and his PhD in 1975, both from Cornell University. His teaching career began at Cornell University, where he taught undergraduate courses from 1973-1974. He moved his family to Oswego and from 1974-2000 Dr. Mena taught at SUNY Oswego in the School of Business, beginning in the newly formed business department.
Dr. Mena enjoyed many years teaching Sunday School and his passions included his church, his family, teaching, and his many dogs. He loved boating, reading, and enjoying the wildlife and tranquility of his home in the country.
Dr. Mena is survived by his loving wife Patricia; their children, Catherine Michelle Mena and Eric Alexander Mena; and his grandchildren Roman and Parker.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Dr. Mena’s funeral service will be private.
