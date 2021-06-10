OSWEGO — Dr. Kathryn H. Martin, 80, of Oswego, passed Monday, June 7, 2021 at Bishop Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Syracuse after a short illness.
She was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and had been a resident of Oswego for most of her life. Dr. Martin had worked as a Professor of Biology at SUNY College at Oswego. She was a member of the Teacher’s Retirement Association.
Dr. Martin enjoyed playing piano, listening to music, making puzzles and doing crossword puzzles. She is survived by her children, Margaret “Peg” Battoe and Kenneth (Amber) Martin; her sister, Laura Smith; and three grandchildren, Jesse, Kenneth and Kyle.
Dr. Martin was predeceased by her sister, Margaret O’Brien.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home.
Commented