OSWEGO — Dr. Ernest J. Middleton, 82, of Oswego, passed on Nov. 16, 2020.
Born in Franklin Louisiana, he was the son of the late Murphy and Viola (Pollard) Middleton.
Ernest proudly served his country and was a United States Army veteran.
Dr. Earnest Middleton was a man of character, class, and prestige. A professor turned dean, his skills with a pen were unmatched and his command of respect, unwavering. His career as a dean of education spanned that of three universities over several decades and influenced countless lives for the better.
Prior to his positions among the ranks of higher education, he served as a public school teacher of social studies. During this time, he was extremely active in state, local, and national education issues. A relatively prominent member of the civil rights movement, Dr. Middleton fought on behalf of those lacking the privilege of government recognized equality. A black man born into segregation, his path was mired with obstacles, thus, making his achievements that much more undeniable. This is far from an exhaustive list, as Dr. Middleton was a man often described to be larger than life.
He is married to and survived by the former Rosa Lee Metz, their children Owen and Lance and daughter-in-law Nicole, and their grandchildren Haley and Logan. Earnest is also survived by his siblings, Dorric Middleton of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Kent Middleton of Dallas, Texas, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.
