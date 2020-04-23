Dr. David N. Kelsey, of Oak Hill, Florida, a former resident of Oswego, passed away Jan. 5, 2020 at the Halifax Hospice Health Care Center in Edgewater, Florida. He was surrounded by his family.
David was a US Navy veteran. He was born in Richmond, Indiana, the son of the late Donald C. and Ruth Kelsey.
He received his undergraduate, Master’s, and PhD degrees, cum laude, from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was professor of curriculum and instruction at Illinois State University four 4 years, and then continued his career at the State University of New York at Oswego for 25 years before retiring to Florida.
David loved his many friends and family. He enjoyed fishing, boating, riding motorcycles, and playing poker. Throughout the years, he made many contributions to various charitable organizations.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Kathy; two grandchildren, Jordan and Katelynn of Oswego; one brother, Kenneth of Murraysville, Pennsylvania; and his daughter-in-law, Alis Kelsey Hyland of Oswego.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Donald and Kip Kelsey; and his sister, Claudine Paluzzi.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Alis Kelsey Hyland in Oswego at a time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis at www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
Commented